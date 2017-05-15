Take us here! Rakan captured this breathtaking sunset over Lake Erie and the San Juan Islands! Want to see your photo featured? Just use #K5Spring on social media.

The liveliest ghost town you'll ever find

If you listen closely, you can hear them still. Voices of the past, echoing through a town called Liberty. The town first sprang to life in the late 1800's but it never really took off (no, seriously, once the population was two). There's still gold in the hills. But the real treasure is the man keeping the past alive. Fun fact: Liberty was voted Best PNW Ghost Town in the 2017 Best Northwest Escapes.

Time to hit the road: It's road trip season!

Road trip along the Best Scenic Byway: The Cascade Loop. Four hundred and forty miles of road trip complete with a ferry ride, Whidbey Island, the Methow Valley, Leavenworth and a couple of mountain passes thrown in for good measure make up the Cascade Loop. It's the longest byway in the state and was voted Best Scenic Byway for the 2017 Best Northwest Escapes. It also won Best Motorcycle Road in 2015. Ready to hit the road? Read our tips for making the most out of the Cascade Loop.

Can you tell who's who? Sarah is a world-record-holding powerlifter and so is her mom, Chris.

This mother-daughter duo overpowers the competition

It’s hard to imagine a stronger mother-daughter relationship than Bellevue's Chris and Sarah Moorman’s relationship. Sarah is a world-record-holding powerlifter, and she goes to her mom for weightlifting advice. Chris is also a world-record-holding powerlifter. They compete in bodybuilding, too, calling themselves power builders. Well, that's one way to bond with mom.

Kitchen-Dick Road... (You read that right)

This might sounds like a joke, but we promise it's 100% real. The strangest street name in Washington according to the Best Northwest Escapes viewers poll is Kitchen-Dick Road... But the best part is this road actually intersects with Woodcock Road... Could it get any better than that!?

Twin Peaks fans, this is for you!

The Twin Peaks revival calls for celebrations with damn good coffee and cherry pie! The original was filmed at Washington's Salish Lodge & Spa, and they've created an experience to cater to fans of the series. Obviously, you'll find Snoqualmie Falls, but you'll also get a breakfast Agent Cooper would approve of.

