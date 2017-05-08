Beautiful (yet gloomy) sunset over Silver Lake by Siddhi Lodhawala. Want to see your photos featured? Just use #K5Spring on social media!

Sorry, F•R •I •E •N •D •S

(Mandatory clap, clap, clap, clap) Could we BE more sad? The Internet lied to us. A Facebook post that went viral over the weekend said the iconic NBC sitcom “Friends” was coming back for one more season in 2018. Before you rush out and get The Rachel haircut, we’re sorry to share the rumor was FALSE. But you know what? When it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month or even your year. We’ll be there for you.

Get in my belly

Cinnamon buns, baguette sandwiches, and blueberry lemon curd hand pies? Okay, so we love food. And those items are just a portion of what you'll find at the Coquette Bake Shop and Creamery on Bainbridge Island. They are known for their croissants (some have chocolate inside; others are almond-flavored... Mmmmmm). But if Bainbridge isn’t in your orbit, Seattle has become pretty mighty in the croissant department, just check out the list.

I'm on a boat!

It's officially boating season, and the 31st annual Windermere Cup Regatta and the Seattle Yacht Club Opening Day Boat Parade were the perfect events to kick off the season. The Windermere Cup features 21 crew races with more than 1,000 participants aged 14 to 70! Fun fact: It's considered one of the most prestigious boat races in the world (and we have photos to prove it). We'll see you out on the water!

Boats pass through the Mountlake Cut during the Seattle Yacht Club's Opening Day Boat Parade.

Recall that 154-proof gin? Drinkers say toast it instead

Remember last week, when we told you about those bottles of Bombay Sapphire that were 154 proof, instead of 80 proof? Well, officials have advised consumers to throw them out or return them to the store for a refund. The responses from gin lovers may just be too much for Twitter. The collective reply? Yeah, like that's to happen.

Sequim is best in the Northwest

Sequim can now brag it's the best. The City won first place in USA TODAY's poll of the best towns in the Northwest. Sequim (pronounced "skwim") is nestled between the Olympic Mountains and Puget Sound and gets less rain and more sun because it's in the Olympic rain shadow. Locals say the mountains, water, and friendly folks make it a great place to live. (Road trip, anyone?) Sequim's neighbors, Port Townsend and Friday Harbor, also made the top 10 Northwest small towns list. Check out the full list.

