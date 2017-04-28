Gorgeous sunset over Everett Marina by Siddhi Lodhawala. Want to see your photos featured? Just use #K5Spring on social media!

Sorry, bad guys

More furry friends joined the Washington State Patrol … and it was adorable! The K9 teams were welcomed to the force in a ceremony Thursday where they received WSP badges and commission cards. The pups seemed pretty happy – a few of them even jumped on their handlers with joy (or that’s what we’d like to think). Way to go, WSP pups – catch those bad guys!

Money for your troubles

The man at the center of the video that sparked outrage at United Airlines will soon get paid for his troubles. A settlement (for an undisclosed amount of money, of course) was reached between David Dao, the man who was physically dragged off a Louisville-bound flight, and the airline. According to his lawyer, United took "full responsibility" for what unfolded. The news comes as United announces changes for their passenger protection policy … including paying up to $10,000 (!!) for travelers who voluntarily give up their seat on an overbooked flight.

Reebok kicking up the comebacks

Following Nordstrom's fake mud jeans, Reebok is featuring an Authentic Sweat Shirt. Coincidentally (or not), the item is priced at $425, the same as the muddy jeans. Reebok's Authentic Sweat Shirt includes real sweat, "created by the hard working Reebok employees who always find time to sweat it out during the day." Reebok even tweeted about how the shirts get those sweat stains by showing a video of employees working out.

Reebok's Authentic Sweat Shirt.

We'll take a puppucino, please

Starbuck's puppucino is WAYYY better than the unicorn drinks! The Kitsap Humane Society is helping find dogs new homes through their Instagram campaign "Puppucino Pals." Every Tuesday, they take a dog to Starbucks for a cup of whipped cream and post a picture fo the adorable mess on Instagram. So far, every single dog featured has been adopted ♥ We'll be following this account ASAP.

Winter Summer is coming

As excited as we all are for Game of Thrones and winter to return, we REALLY need some sun in our lives. Get ready to start busting out the flip slops because this summer is going to be the answer to your prayers ??? NOAA's Climate Prediction Center says this summer will have above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. Basically, more sun and less rain! Cheers to that.

