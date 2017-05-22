Ready to go exploring? Check out Lime Kiln on San Juan Island. Credit: Rakan Alduaij. Want to see your photos featured? Just use #K5Spring on social media.

Something wasn't right

The world was rocked by the loss of Seattle’s own rock legend Chris Cornell. The 52-year-old committed suicide after a Soundgarden show at Detroit’s Fox Theater. A reporter who went to the show says something wasn’t right. Cornell didn’t seem to be mentally present. "I feel bad for the next city," Cornell said over the mic. The quote came just after mentioning that nothing could ever top Detroit. Now, it has a much deeper, heartbreaking meaning.

Fancy kids

The night before a fieldtrip my mom would take us to the grocery store and we could pick out what we wanted to bring for lunch. My choice was always the same: Pepperoni Pizza Lunchables. I can taste the stale dough and overly-sweet sauce now. Well, let’s just say, kids these days seem to have more sophisticated palates. Bellingham schools just hired its own CHEF. Kids are eating fresh, sometimes locally harvested foods. They have a full salad bar at lunch … alongside their frozen pizza (somethings never change).

Menus aren't just for ordering food...

Give me a paper menu and chances are it will end up covered in grease by the end of the meal, just saying. Artist Dozfy is the polar opposite.You can think of him as the "Banksy" of menus. He uses them as a canvas for his artwork, creating unbelievable sketches and leaving them for the restaurants.

Seattle's 'secret beaches'

Okay, so they're not technically secret... But they're so small that chances are you had no idea they existed. They're called "shoreline street ends" – public streets that end on waterfronts and have special rights of way to be preserved and improved for public use. There are more than 100 in Seattle, but here's three along Lake Washington to check out.

Cookie Monster for hire

Are you a cookie connoisseur? Do you have what it takes to create the ultimate cookie? If so, you're in luck. Oreo wants YOU to create its next cookie … and they want to pay you $500k to do it (where do I sign up?). Best of all, it's super easy to send in your idea. Just text 59526, post it on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #MyOreoCreation #Contest. Just please remember us when you’re a rich and famous cookie creator.

