Show Seattle the money
Seattle is one step closer to getting some cash from the rich. Seattle City Council agreed to move forward with enacting an income tax on higher-earning residents. Council has a LONG laundry list of things they hope this cash will help pay for (see: the city's homelessness state of emergency, affordable housing crisis, lack of space in school classrooms, racial and social justice efforts, absence of mental health services, and intense traffic problems). The goal is to get the bill passed by July 10… but, if passed, it will likely be challenged in the courts.
Not so fast, Mac
Seattle’s favorite rapper (debatable) is being sued for copyright. A New Orleans jazz musician named Paul Batiste (who claims to be a ‘major influence’ of NOLA jazz) says Macklemore and Ryan Lewis heavily borrowed from his songs for their hit “Thrift Shop.” Batiste wants a cut of Macklemore’s profits ... for the song that peaked at number on the Billboard Hot 100 and has sold over 7 MILLION copies in the U.S. alone.
Calling all April fans
Woodland Park Zoo's eight-year-old giraffe is going to be a mom, and they want YOU to meet its baby. YES, YOU! The zoo is holding a contest for the public to guess the baby's birth date and sex. The winner (that’s you!) will receive a prize, including A VISIT WITH THE NEWBORN GIRAFFE. So, stop what you’re doing (I mean, finish reading this newsletter first but after that) and enter!
Ice cream rolls are FINALLY in Seattle
It took long enough, but the rolled ice cream we've seen all over social media is finally here. Before now, you had to go to New York to get the delicious creation (why is everything delicious always in NYC...), but Igloo Rolls ice cream truck brings the Thai dessert to your neighborhood. We'll take the flavor 'unicorn poop' please!
Dreaming of the island life
Let's all just pretend we're in paradise for a hot minute. If you're needing a little bit of palm trees and sunshine head over to Wallingford. Confused? The Hawaii General Store there has all the island favorites like guava syrup, crack seed, dried plum powder and more! Grab a friend and take a mini vacay ???
