Seattle brews up a coffee competition

Did you hear the buzz? The U.S. Coffee Championships happened this weekend in Seattle (because, obviously). Roasters and baristas from around the country brought their coffee concoctions to town for the three-day event. Sounds like a latte fun, right? Check out these photos and see which local roaster is moving on to the World Championships in South Korea later this year.

Anime film fest

Seattle's first Anime Movie Festival is kicking off at the Cinerama! Starting Tuesday through May 3, the theater will be showing 23 anime films, including an array of genre favorites like Akira, Ghost in the Shell, Paprika and Cowboy Bepop. Anime lovers can also catch the Oscar-nominated film The Red Turtle and 10 masterpieces by famed anime filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, including Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke. A yummy added bonus: Tom Douglas' nearby Tanakasan will be offering a special menu inspired by the films.

Learn how to DJ... for free!

Ok, so it says Seattle, but technically it's Lynnwood. Either way, who wouldn't want a creative outlet like this?! The Seattle DJ Academy has one mission and one mission only: to create a community of support and knowledge in Seattle's thriving electronic music scene. They are so passionate about their mission; they are offering a free school program for anyone who wants to learn about mixing and creating music... there's only one catch: the free program is offered just one day each week.

Prince's guitars were made in WA

Remember that bada** purple love symbol guitar Prince had? And The Cloud that now sits in the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame? Those were made right in Bellingham... NBD. Okay, it's actually a huge deal considering how much of a perfectionist the late-artist was. Master Luthier Andy Beech created more than 30 guitars for Prince!

Major island feels at goPoké

Craving authentic Hawaiian poké or the Dole Whip everyone gets at Disneyland? BECAUSE WE ARE. GoPoké in Seattle's International District opened in December, and it's a huge hit on social media. We tried their Pokerrito (yes, that's poké in burrito form) and Dole Whip with salty dried plum powder. One word: YUM. If there's one thing you should take away from this newsletter today, it's that you need to go here.

