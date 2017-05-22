Re:5 - You've earned it

Great shot of a sun halo around the Space Needle by our friend A. Looney.

You've earned it

Did The Beatles write “Good Day Sunshine” with today’s forecast in mind? Probably. Monday’s weather will be off the charts! We’re talking 84 degrees, roll down the windows and sing your little heart out. After surviving this past winter, you’ve earned it! See the beautiful forecast here.

Whoa, sea lion

Shocking video made the rounds this weekend after a terrifying incident in British Columbia. A guy was recording a sea lion in the water near Richmond. People on the dock were tossing food to it while a little girl sat near the dock’s edge. In an instant, the massive sea lion grabbed the little girl and dragged her underwater. A man immediately jumped in after her ... and the two were back out of the water in a flash. Thankfully, the little girl appeared OK.

Taste of summer

How much would you pay for the taste of summer? On Sunday, Copper River salmon soared to whopping $75 a pound at Pike Place Fish Market. Dozens of tourists videotaped the flying fish ... but at that price, no one was biting the prized delicacy.

Shhhh!

There’s nothing better than Seattle when the sun is out. Well … actually, there is something: Enjoying a sunny, hot Seattle day with a dip in the water. The only problem – almost anywhere you go to do that is PACKED with people! AND that’s why you’ll want to read all about our three favorite (SECRET) beaches. But, SHHHH! You didn’t hear about them from us.

*Drooling*

Macaron ice cream sandwiches. Need we say any more? *Drooling* They're technically called Macarons Glaces and YOU need one right now. Capitol Hill’s Amandine Bakeshop is run by Sara Naftaly who actually grew up in France. Trust us, she knows her macarons.

The sunset is glowing from Mt. Erie looking at the San Juan Islands. Credit: Rakan Alduaij. Want to see your photos featured? Just use #K5Spring on social media!

