Re:5 | You should know about this volcano

Washington's least-recognized volcano, Glacier Peak. Credit: DNR

You should know about this volcano

Glacier Peak has produced larger and more explosive eruptions than any other Washington volcano except Mount St. Helens … and you’ve probably never heard of it. Of course you haven't (so listen up)! It’s located in eastern Snohomish County … only 70 miles from Seattle (!!!), which puts it closer to the state’s largest metropolitan area than any volcano except Mount Rainier. Yikes.

I'm not crying ... you're crying

When Marty O'Connor fell down a flight of stairs his life changed forever. He became paralyzed from the neck down. After years of grueling therapy, Marty wanted another challenge – to get his MBA. There was only one problem: He couldn't use his hands to take notes or write anything. So, his mom Judy attended every class with him to help (best mom ever). So at Chapman University's graduation ceremony last week, when she pushed her son across the stage in his wheelchair, she tried to hang back and let him enjoy his moment. Instead, Judy was awarded an honorary MBA from the university. It was her son's idea.

Start planning your next weekend getaway!

Alaska Airlines just announced new non-stop flights to San Luis Obispo. That means California is only two hours away now (we’re jumping up and down on the inside). Here’s six must-see spots for your weekend getaway inspiration. We’ll be sun bathing at Pismo Beach if you need us.

Hanford cuts

In the past two weeks, Hanford saw the partial collapse of a tunnel that contains nuclear waste, AND a possible new leak from one of their huge nuclear waste storage tanks. President Donald Trump's new proposed budget -- which still needs to clear Congress -- includes a cut of about $120 MILLION for the site. Hanford’s environmental cleanup costs more than $2 BILLION a year.

Chemistry-inspired cocktails

What happens when you mix chemistry with booze? Greatness… Obviously. West Seattle’s newest hotspot, Alchemy, has a mystical feel to it and is totally Instragram-worthy. The Black and White with activated charcoal is the perfect answer to unicorn drinks and the Emerald Hour has liquid nitrogen!!! Whoa. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, try their signature potion described as “shrouded in mystery.”

Is that a Bob Ross painiting? Nope it's eastern Washnington. Credit: Brie Hawkins.

