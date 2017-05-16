Re:5 - Where's the sun!?

Disappearing moon over Seattle by Kevin Russel. Want to see your photos featured? Just use #K5Spring on social media!

Re:5 is a daily take on what's interesting around the Seattle region, the world, and what's happening at KING 5. Sign up here for our newsletter.

Where's the sun!?

We sincerely hope you read that with the Jennifer Lawrence “where’s the pizza” voice. While the rain is back, the rest of the week’s weather will put a smile on your face. Starting tomorrow, we’ll get sun and a high of 74 on Sunday! *starts making plans with friends outside* The forecast is showing we could have seven or more days of dry weather in a row… Hallelujah!

Feeling like a princess

Every girl wants to feel like a princess at their prom, right? Well, that's exactly what happened to one North Carolina teen thanks to a little girl and a magical moment. Little Emory saw 17-year-old Kwani taking photos with her prom date. The 4-year-old immediately became enamored. "There's a princess over there," Emory told her mom. Seriously, too cute. Video of the duo has since been shared more than 71,000 times on Facebook.

Hungry, hungry bear

Always lock your car doors (and don’t leave treats inside). You never know who … or what could be trying to break in. A guy in Virginia was woken up at 5 a.m. to the sound of his car horn. When he came outside ... he found a 200 pound bear INSIDE HIS CAR. The good news: Officers were able to get the little (BIG) guy out of the car and back in the woods. Yay, bear!

The Mama's Boy who kicks butt

If we ever stepped into the MMA octagon, we’re pretty sure our moms would freak out, but “Mama’s Boy” Joey Pierotti is killing it in the ring (not literally). The Port of Seattle firefighter is on a five-fight winning streak and just signed a contract with Combat Games. He and his mom joined New Day NW and explained how his mom has been a coach and nurse to him.

Eat up, Zach

If you’re like me and you love food … you’ll totally understand Zach Sweeney’s senior photos. They show his big personality … and well, his love of Subway. “I just love sandwiches to death; I think they’re awesome." Me too, Zach. The hilarious photos show Zach enjoying every bite of his favorite Subway sandwich. His message to senior everywhere: Stop with the cliché, in-the-middle-of-the-woods photos. Just be yourself.

© 2017 KING-TV