Re:5 - Sweet Tootsie

Tootsie Clark has handed out cinnamon rolls at Highway 20's reopening for the last 17 years.

Sweet Tootsie

For the better part of the past two decades, the annual reopening of the North Cascades Highway has been synonymous with the taste of sweet, decadent cinnamon rolls made by a cute little lady named Tootsie Clark. This year's opening, however, is somewhat bittersweet. Tootsie is now 95 and time is catching up with her. She isn't able to bake anymore, and her son says this is likely her last year attending the opening. Thanks for the sweet memories, Tootsie.

Super creepy, Zac

Zac Efron's next role (stay with us here) will take him from saving lives to taking them. The Baywatch babe will assume the role of serial killer Ted Bundy in the film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. As you know, Bundy targetedwomen in the Pacific Northwest in the mid-'70s … from Bellingham … to Ellensburg … to Oregon State University. Let’s just say Zac will no longer be typecast as the ultimate bro.

Lovin’ this romper, brah

Men could be sporting a new style this summer that will likely turn a few heads: The RompHim. It’s exactly what it sounds like – a romper for men. It isn't even in full production yet, but it has already created a lot of buzz. With 28 days still to go on KickStarter, the project has EXCEEDED its $10,000 goal by $68,000. Men in onesies … how could you go wrong?

The grooviest beach house around

We’re time traveling back to the '70s with this Camano Island beach house. And we’re pretty sure this perfectly preserved house would have been party central. The 180-degree views out the window make it feel like you’re on a houseboat, and there’s still a classic intercom system. We’ll take it!

Get creeped out at THE strangest souvenir shop

We all have THOSE friends(you know, the ones who want to do all the touristy things in Seattle). But have you ever taken them to the Ye Olde Curiosity Shop? It's complete with a creepy mermaid (legend says it was caught off the shores of Duckabush at the turn of the century). The shop got its start in 1899 and is complete with shrunken heads, Sylvester the Mummy, and a four-legged chicken. It was also voted Best Souvenir Store in the Pacific Northwest. So what are you waiting for?

