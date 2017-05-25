Re:5 | Sorry, kids

Longer days for K-8 students could be coming. Photo credit: ThinkStock

Sorry, kids

Kids’ school days might be getting longer. It’s part of the state superintendent’s new recommendations. Longer school days and school years for K-8 are just part of his long-term plan. It’s a big ask … considering lawmakers have entered a SECOND special session to try to approve the education budget … as it is. The changes are estimated to cost an additional $4 BILLION a year.

Ready to burst

If you’re Team Funny Farm, this one’s for you (and if you have no idea what that is ... I'm sorry.). It’s pregnant giraffe mania all over again! But this time, it’s not April. Tufani, a giraffe at the Woodland Park Zoo, could give birth ANY DAY NOW. We've heard that one before. We’ll take that with a (giant) grain of salt ....

Take a hike

While most hikes in Washington are best on a clear, sunny day, that's not the case at the Hoh Rainforest. It seems strange being there when the sun is out. It’s one of the wettest places in the country – yes, even wetter than Seattle in January. The forest’s lush greenery is well worth the rain … and the long hike.

French chateau, anyone?

No need to go to southern France when there’s a picturesque chateau five minutes away from downtown Redmond. Looking for five bedrooms and eight bathrooms? This place has got you covered. The house is ¼ of an acre inside (is this real life?) and has a yoga room, home theater, and wine cellar. Dreams do come true. ♥

Dogs in boxes = Pure cuteness

We bet you never thought you’d see a giant Saint Bernard in a tiny box… It’s the great box challenge! Paws-Abilities Dog Training in Fife uses the new training method of getting dogs to sit in boxes (or baskets) to help teach confidence and strengthen the bond with their owners. The rules are simple: the dog must get into the box on its own, no placing, prodding, or pushing. Treats encouraged!

