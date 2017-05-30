Re:5 | Seattle, is that you?

Nearly 21,000 people moved to Seattle over the course of one year. Photo: Thinkstock

Seattle, is that you?

If you feel like it’s getting a little crowded around here, it’s not just you. The Emerald City is officially the fastest growing big city in the country. Last year, 57 people moved into the city EVERY DAY … that’s a 3.1% population increase (in just one year!). Seattle outpaced Miami, Fort Worth and Atlanta over that same period. Who misses 1990s Seattle? Or is that just me? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The market's new look

Our favorite market got a facelift! For the first time in 40 years, Pike Place Market has expanded … and now YOU can see it! The $74 million MarketFront is now open to the public. It includes a viewing deck, 40 low-income senior housing units, a neighborhood center, additional parking, several public art installations and 47 new vendor stalls. It’s going to be a beautiful weekend to check it out!

Don't get out of the car

Lazy grocery shopping is here! AmazonFresh Pickup has opened to the public. Place your orders online … pick them up in 15 minutes. AKA: Be eating ice cream out of the pint in your car in 15 minutes. Bonus: The service is free to Prime members.

All things pink! And caveman...

You could go to the Madonna Inn 110 times and be suprised each visit! The San Luis Obispo hotel is definitely one of the most memorable places to stay with their over-the-top decor. Each room has a different theme, like "Hearts and Flowers" and even a completely rock "Caveman" room. PS: the overwhelmingly pink dining room serves pink champagne cake.

The most inspirational blind poodle ♥

It's not every day you meet a blind and deaf poodle... let alone one that is lifting people's spirits everywhere she goes. An auto-immune disease took Margaux's senses, but her owners embraced it. She still loves to hike and her poodle sister even leads her with a leash. Now, she's a social media star!

