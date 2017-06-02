Re:5 | Sealed with a kiss

How could you possibly say no to a face like this? Harbor seal Barney, we accept.

Sealed with a kiss ♥

Love was in the air (not just the smell of fish) at the Seattle Aquarium. An employee was surprised by his boyfriend during a routine seal training session. Not with a new trick … but with a ring! Harbor seal Barney was a big help in popping the question. He posed proudly with a hand-stitched note and a ring. We're sure the proposal was sealed with a kiss. Best fishes to Logan & Chris!

Just eat it

No matter where you go today, there will be doughnuts. (Happy National Doughnut Day!) Don’t fight it. Just eat it. You deserve that sugary treat. It’s been a really long (short) week. You NEED that free doughnut to make it through your to-do list and inbox. You can do it. The weekend is almost here.

That's a big tooth

This Saturday is National Trails Day. So, get out and enjoy our beautiful surroundings. But, if you head to the beach … keep your eyes peeled. A woman recently found an 11-pound Mammoth tooth on a beach near Sequim! Scientists at the Burke Museum believe the creature was about 14-feet tall, 20,000 pounds and roamed the Northwest some 20,000 years ago. Crazy! So, whatever you do – look where you’re going … you never know what you’ll find.

Change it up... With a new neighborhood!

Tired of the same thing over and over again? We're talking to you people that constantly order the same takeout near your apartment all the time. (We're all secretly guilty of it) Take a trip on the light rail and explore Seattle's vibrant Columbia City! It's home to some of the best french toast in town, drool-worthy Hawaiian poke, and an adorable farmer's market.

Tell your basketball player friends

The Peace Shooter is almost too good to be true. The new Seattle invention is changing the way basketball players shoot with a finger sleeve in the shape of a peace sign. Wedge it between you fingers and the light will turn green when everything is lined up correctly, it turns red if you're off. Keep it on the DL, but the company is even getting interest from the NBA.

When the sun goes down over Seattle. View from West Point Light. Photo Credit: Wolf Mercury Photography. Want to see your photos featured? Share yours with us using #K5Spring!

