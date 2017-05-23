Re:5 | Puff, puff, volunteer

Re:5 is a daily take on what's interesting around the Seattle region, the world, and what's happening at KING 5. Sign up here for our newsletter.

Puff, puff, volunteer

Would you like to help develop new technology? You can join a new study, with a pretty specific request: weed-smokers only. Researchers at Washington State University need volunteers to smoke marijuana and then test a breathalyzer. Click here if this sounds like the job for you.

Good boy, Apollo!

Tukwila Police Department has a beautiful new K-9 that might surprise some … it’s a pit bull named Apollo! Officers posted a photo of the little guy on Facebook … where he is literally smiling ear to ear. And for good reason – Apollo was given a second chance at life. The abandoned dog was almost euthanized before shelter staff thought of calling a state narcotics K-9 trainer to see if he would qualify for police work. Not only did he … Apollo finished first in his class! What a good boy!

Let's explore

Let’s take a walk. No, seriously – it’s so nice outside. Get out there! Go for a bike ride. Take a dip in the lake. Have a campfire. Take a drive. Go explore. And then tell us about it. Share your photos, videos and stories with us on our new Facebook group! We can’t wait to celebrate outdoor adventures and experiences with you. #K5Explore

Speaking of jobs

This next opportunity likely has the opposite requirement. But it’s a brand name you’re familiar with. Amazon is on a hiring binge for the new Kent facility. You can apply in person today and potentially get hired on-the-spot. Interviews will be held today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring photo ID and check out the details.

Get ready, Peakies

Twin Peaks, the most talked about show ever set in the Pacific Northwest, has returned to television. And Twede's Cafe, which doubled as the Double R Diner, is ready for fans. The cafe is still the home of "Twin Peaks" cherry pie and "a damn fine cup o' coffee." But now visitors will really feel like they're walking on the set. Executive producer David Lynch remodeled the diner for the new series, and owner William Twedes figured the "Peakies" wouldn't want him to change a thing.

Taking you beyond the studio to Everett Marina. Credit: Sergrey Akimov. Want to see your photos featured? Just use #K5Spring on social media!

