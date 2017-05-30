Re:5 | OMG. Goat Yoga has made its way here!

Downward... goat? Head to The Wobbly Ranch to get in on this new workout trend.

OMG. Goat Yoga has made its way here!

Working out has seriously never been so amazing. Yoga with baby goats is arguably the cutest way to get fit. The Wobbly Ranch in Snohomish offers classes, and we're sooooo down. Be prepared, occasionally the goats have accidents... But it's absolutely worth it!

This ish is 'banannas' b-a-n-a-n-a-s

No that's not a typo. It's just one of the top misspelled words in one of the 50 states. We've all cringed after misspelling a word in a work email or text, but National Spelling Bee competitors will be spelling words that make the word "chihuahua" look like a dog walk in the park (see what we did there?). In honor of those who aren't as gifted as spelling bee champs, Google pulled the most misspelled words in each state so far this year. Can you guess Washington's most misspelled word?

Seattle's Insta-famous pug

Norm might be the coolest member of the PNW, including all humans. He's a total hipster, and we love everything about his adorable Instagram account. For the past five years, he and his owner have been capturing the beauty of the PNW through the eyes of a pug. We're obsessed.

Our inner perfectionist is in heaven

Need a little organization in a chaotic world? Tacoma's OCD Candy Company is the answer to all of our disorganized lives. Every package of candy comes perfectly organized by color and in numbers divisible by three. We all know a perfectionist who would LOVE this store.

Take a hint from Tom Douglas

Seattle foodies, chef Tom Douglas is sharing his secrets! Well, his secret spots to eat. With more than 14 restaurants, four books, and a cooking school, we trust he knows his food. Spoiler: his favorite spot is Seattle's oldest Chinese restaurant, and we can't wait to try it.

