Re:5 - Handsome Justin

Handsome Justin

Good news, ladies. Our favorite neighbor to the north is coming to visit Seattle next week! Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (AKA: Handsome Justin) will be here next Wednesday and Thursday for the Microsoft CEO Summit (plan accordingly). There is no word if Handsome Justin will make any public appearances … we can only hope.

Work it, Mom

Affordable child care is almost impossible to find. It’s even tougher when mom or dad works part-time or has an irregular schedule. One Seattle organization is trying to help moms get their work done … and get time with their kids (yes, please!). Women’s Business Incubator is a coworking space that has drop-in childcare WITH a preschool teacher. What an excellent idea!

It's OK to eat your feelings, Comey

The former FBI director has had a rough week (after hearing “you’re fired” from the president). James Comey’s 9-year-old neighbor thought he needed something to sweeten up his day. So, she hand-delivered a dozen cookies fresh from the oven along with a sweet note. “We are proud to be your neighbor and thank you for all you have done for America. Love: Abby Grace.” Feel free to send some cookies our way, Abby!

Little Red's Espresso & Bakery is alongside Highway 2 on the way to Leavenworth.

One latte with a pump of sass, please

Okay, so some of the drinks are sassy, some are sweet – you never know what you're going to get. If you need an extra push to get you going in the morning (aside from the espresso), head to the Best Roadside Coffee Shop for a handwritten message on your cup. The Best Northwest Escapes winner writes everything from Johnny Cash to great puns. PS: They have AH-mazing cookies, too!

Cheers to Seattle Beer Week

The last day of Seattle Beer Week is coming up this weekend (heartbreaking), so we're toasting to some of our favorite spots. Here's five places to grab a brew or two... or more. And hey, if Mom likes craft beer, then you can't go wrong with a growler for Mother's Day.

