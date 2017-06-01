Re:5 | Cupcubes and squones?

It's cool to be a square at Cubes Baking Co. in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood.

Re:5 is a daily take on what's interesting around the Seattle region, the world, and what's happening at KING 5. Sign up here for our newsletter.

Cupcubes and squones?

What’s three-dimensional, has four sides, and tastes delicious? Everything you’ll find at the newest bakery in Wallingford, Cubes Baking Co., where everything is square! It’s totally random and we’re so into it. You’ll find everything from iced cupcubes to square sqones and cubed cakes. But if you REALLY don’t want a square, you can request a different shape.

There's more to Costco than free samples

Are you getting the most out of your Costco membership? Bulk up with eight hidden benefits that come with your card. For instance, the Issaquah-based megastore offers deals on airfare, gyms, movies and that’s just the beginning. We’ve linked to the secret perks here, you can thank us later (perhaps with a jumbo dog and drink?)

Ruby Beach is a hidden gem

The Washington coast is lined with rugged beauty. Tucked away on the Olympic Peninsula sits Ruby Beach – a hidden gem with six miles of walkable shore. Explore the ancient forest, wander through stacks of dreamy driftwood or just gaze at the sea stacks off-shore. KING 5 Meteorologist Ben Dery shares the stunning footage in his ongoing nature series: “Ben There, Done That.”

A smart toy for your best friend... The dog!

Most of us treat dogs like they're our children, so obviously we should spoil them accordingly. Kirkland-based startup PupPod created the first toy designed to increase doggy brainpower. It's basically a computer for dogs. The multilevel puzzle keeps them occupied so they have less time to chew up our shoes and create mischief.

The power of the smize

Did anyone watch the season premiere of America’s Got Talent? Because there was a chicken playing the piano… But Tyra Banks is also the show’s new host! The supermodel spoke with Evening about her debut on the show and what her talent would be if she was a contestant. It was the smize, obvi.

Picture Perfect. The sunset at Palouse Falls. Credit: KR Backwoods Photography. Want to see your photos featured? Just use #K5Spring on social media.

© 2017 KING-TV