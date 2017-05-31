Re:5 | Back in court for Mary Kay

In 1996, Mary Kay Letourneau was caught having sexual relations with Vili Fualaau, who was her sixth grade student at the time.

Back in court for Mary Kay

There’s trouble in paradise for Mary Kay Letourneau and her student-turned-husband. Vili filed for legal separation from his former sixth grade teacher. The two were in the spotlight in the ‘90s after the 34-year-old was caught having an affair with the boy. They got married in 2005… after she served seven years in jail. They have two kids together.

Don't be THAT guy

Don’t be the guy who drives their truck into the lake. Seriously. Lakewood PD said a person at the American Lake boat launch did just that this weekend. We get it. It was a beautiful, hot (almost) summer day. You were probably SO excited to get in that water… that you (accidently) drove right in! Just, pay attention and look where you’re going… and don’t be THAT guy.

Amazon bubble?

Congrats, Amazon shareholders – you’re rich. The company’s stock price hit $1,001.20. It’s up more than 30% since last year… and 1,500% since 2009 (yeah, that’s insane). So, is it sustainable? Some are calling it a bubble… but who knows. If you’re lucky enough to own some, just blindly enjoy it. Why the heck not.

Prepare yourselves for National Cheese Day

We're willing to bet that most all of you got excited when you read that, because who doesn't love cheese!? (Sorry if you're lactose intolerant...) This Sunday is National Cheese Day and we'll be celebrating with cheese boards all day. But if you want to get really fancy (well, Seattle-fancy), here's a step by step to making Beecher's Cheese Sauce for heavenly mac 'n cheese.

Working on that summer bod?

If you need a little inspiration to start working on that summer bod (because tbh, I've definitely been binge watching tv instead of working out and could use some), Seattle-based Fitness Blender is one of the most popular fitness websites in the world and they provide free workouts... FREE! The couple who runs it has almost 3.7 million subscribers on YouTube and they're refreshingly down to Earth.

