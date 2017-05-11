Re:5 - Amazon's gift

Whoa! This amazing Northwest snapshot is from photographer Gary Sutton, via Orca Network. Share your photos with us by tagging #K5Spring

Amazon’s gift

In the last ten years, Mary's Place homeless shelter has moved in and out of ten different buildings. That was about to happen again when it needed to leave the old Travelodge hotel to make way for new Amazon offices. But then this happened: Amazon surprised the organization with a gift. Mary's Place gets to stay, except now it will have a permanent, six-story home adjoining Amazon's new offices.

Can't we live in harmony?

There is one basic fact about marching bands: They are loud. And Olympic View Middle School's band is no exception. Debbie McPherson has lived next door to the school for more than 20 years and she can’t take it anymore. Debbie is now threatening to sue the school district if the band kids don’t knock it off. The school is trying to be a “good neighbor” … but hasn't found a good solution yet. Can’t we all just try to live in harmony (pun intended)?

Run for the pups

The sun is finally starting to come out (except for today … the rain is back), which means you’ve started to emerge from your winter den. Before you start sunbathing (I know it’s tempting now that we’ve hit above 55 degrees), you might need to shed a few of those winter lbs. Here’s the perfect solution for you: The Furry 5k! Run/jog/walk/crabwalk (with your pup) AND raise money for the Seattle Animal Shelter. #Winning It’s this weekend, so you might want to get off the couch NOW and do a few practice jogs around the block.

This drool-worthy burger at Zeke's Drive-In is called the Honeymoon Special.

Burger road trip, anyone?

We're not opposed to hopping in the car and driving a ways for food if it's worth it! If you're a fan of a good burger (we know you all are), then you've got to try Zeke's Drive-In. They were just voted Best Roadside Burger in Best Northwest Escapes and they've been around for almost 50 years. The Honeymoon Special is the size of a person's head!

Unleash your inner Tarzan

Remember how bad we all used to want a sweet treehouse to hangout in? Well, all of our childhood dreams are reality at Treehouse Point! The treehouses were built on the tv show Treehouse Masters and you can book a stay in them... Just be sure not to bring someone who's afraid of heights.

