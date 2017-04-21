Paw Patrol: Seattle Edition

Skagit Valley is also known as 'Tulip Town.' Credit: Sara Domzalski Steinsiek. Want to see your photos featured? Use #K5Spring on social media!

There's nothing better than a day at the park with your pup. But you know what's not fun? Getting fined. Seattle is stepping up dog patrols at city parks and beaches. The timing coincides with baby seal season when seals come ashore to rest. But don't fret over Fido just yet – there are still plenty of dog-friendly spots around town. We've got some here.

Bottle caps, toothbrushes, and toys ... oh my! We've all heard that saying: “one man's trash is another man's treasure,” but Olympia native, Angela Haseltine Pozzi, is taking that to heart. She collects trash that washes ashore and creates magical, mystical statues. The creatures are a bit like a mirage: beautiful from a distance but a little disturbing up close. Take a look. You know you wanna.

Is it just us, or when you read that did you automatically think about the giraffe and not the current month? Anyways, officials announced they would end the live streaming of April and her calf sometime before Friday. So if you're feeling the need to say goodbye – or just look at her ADORABLE baby one more time – do it while you still can!

We love them just as much (if not more) than other humans, so obviously they should get their own place to hangout. The Barking Lounge was named Best of Western Washington's best doggie daycare, but you can think of it more as a place for pups to spend time with their other besties. What's even better? They help find homes for dogs with nowhere else to go ♥ AWWWWWWW.

Book lovers, this is for you! We know World Book Day isn't until Sunday, but Amazon is celebrating with a Global Free Library TODAY in South Lake Union and it's as awesome as it sounds. Bring a book and take home a new one! Btw, there's a literary-themed face painting station, and we can't wait. All the remaining books will be donated to charity.

