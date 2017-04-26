Sara Steinsiek sends love to Mt. Erie from Skagit Valley. Want to see your photos featured? Just use #K5Spring on social media!

Money in the bank

We’ve seen a lot of eyebrow-raising headlines about Seattle lately (See: Seattle has the 9th most expensive rent in the world). A report from HUD has added to the pile. According to new revised income limits, $72,000 is now considered “low income” (!!) in King and Snohomish counties. The $72,000 number is for a family of four. Don’t worry; we still have some catching up to do – parts of the Bay Area consider $100k low income.

Getting down and (faux) dirty

Have you ever come across fake news on the Internet? Like, something that looks so silly there’s no way it could be real. That’s the feeling I got when I came across an article on Facebook (but it was actually SUPER real) about Nordstrom’s new “dirty” men’s jeans. Like dirty as in … dirt. Well, actually, not dirt … it’s FAKE DIRT on $425 JEANS. FOUR HUNDRED AND TWENTY-FIVE DOLLARS. The jeans “embody rugged, Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.” Seriously, Nordys? SMH.

#k5pets newsroom edition

If you're looking to adopt a guinea pig (who isn’t), you're in luck! Animal shelters across the Northwest have a sudden influx of the little things thanks to the Blue Mountain Humane Society in Walla Walla. They recently rescued more than 250 of them. A guinea pig would make a GREAT newsroom pet. It can be our #k5pets mascot! (It’s always better to ask for forgiveness than permission, right?)

From a wheelchair to acrobatics ♥

One of the best things about being a kid is you can play, jump around doing crazy things and no one judges you. At SANCA Seattle, they want to make sure every child gets that chance – regardless of ability or disability. The school works with a Seattle Children's nurse to teach handstands, cartwheels, and more to all kinds of students, including those who are wheelchair-bound or blind. How awesome is that?

You can NEVER have just one chip (here's why)

Apparently salt makes you hungry, not thirsty! MIND BLOWN. An international team of scientists conducted the first-ever study on salt intake and drinking habits ... and it's the opposite of what you'd expect happened. So, when you chow down on those bar snacks, your body retains more water, and you crave more food. This is the excuse I'll be using for eating this entire bag of chips.

