McGinn vs. Murray: Round 2

Without the rain, we wouldn't have views like this from the Upper Big Creek Trail in the Olympics (Credit: Kevin Russell). Want to see your photos featured? Just use #K5Spring on social media.

Two familiar names want to be the next Seattle mayor – and it’s not their first rumble. Weighing in about alternative transportation and rising rents, former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn wants his old job back. The current title holder is Mayor Ed Murray, who won their last bout in 2013. The two will battle on your ballot this fall.

Sounds like something you might expect to find at Coachella, but nope, it's Seattle's Department of Transportation's new initiative. The city's cold, wet winter created a mess of potholes, and we've definitely noticed it while driving. The DOT wants you to report them to the "Pothole Rangers" in your neighborhood by using these resources.

We don't know about you, but we're seriously over this cold weather. Easter Sunday gave us a glimpse of hope for better days (and was the warmest day of the year so far BTW) and then, of course, it went right back to gray and cold. You might think we're being dramatic, but just compare it to last year's temperatures! This time last year, we were already in 80-degree weather.

Don't tell your friends from Spokane, but the city made Travel + Leisure magazine's list for least attractive cities in the U.S., and they aren't talking about the city itself, they're referring to the people... Ouch. The article author wrote, "Readers don't consider the locals all that eye-catching, preferring instead to take in the impressive views of Spokane Falls..." If you're from Spokane, we think you're beautiful ♥

Yes, this is a real thing, and you can get it at Ice Cream Social in Tacoma! We sent Team Evening there to do some SUPER serious reporting on some of the most unique ice cream in the entire state. While you're ordering a GIGANTIC tub of the Merlot to-go, make sure to try the French Toast, Star Anise, Mat Hat Earl Gray, and Fresh Fig flavors!

© 2017 KING-TV