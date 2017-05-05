Let’s play outside
A new survey found more than 85 percent of women believe being outdoors positively impacts mental health, happiness, and overall well-being … BUT 63 percent said they couldn't think of an outdoor female role model. REI wants to change that . They’re promising to break stereotypes with their new Force of Nature campaign. REI is launching more than 1,000 events designed to get women outdoors. They’re also committing $1 million to help other organizations that already support women and girls in the outdoors. Alright, ladies – let’s go explore!
The Sanders + 11
Six siblings who wanted to remain together have gotten their wish! And it’s all thanks to an Ohio couple … with five biological children of their own. The Sanders had taken the siblings in as their first foster children. The family has now set up a GoFundMe page to help buy a 15-passenger van so the whole family can travel together. Cause, let’s be honest – they’ll be making a lot of trips to Costco.
Getting ginny with it
A gin is being recalled because it's too ginned up (doesn’t sound like a problem to me). Some Bombay Sapphire has almost double the alcohol content it should. Long story short, somehow a batch was bottled at 77 percent alcohol content by volume instead of the normal 40 percent. You know what that means – gin and tonics all around.
Why is a red bathing suit all over my Instagram?
We've all seen it – everyone recently reposted the same picture of a woman in a red one-piece swimsuit. Sunny Clothing Co. promised free suits to anyone who regrammed the pic within 24 hours, all you had to do was pay for shipping and handling. And BIG SHOCKER, it went viral and the company is having a hard time keeping promises. Now, the company is back-tracking and people are threatening to sue.
Definitely not the thrift shop
Get ready to pop some tags (if you have $8 million), because Ryan Lewis' house for sale in Magnolia in unreal. It honestly looks more like Hollywood Hills than Seattle, but hey, we're not complaining about it. It has LITERALLY everything you could ever want: a whiskey bar, gold leaf cieling, and the master bedroom is an entire floor. When can we move in?
