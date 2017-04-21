Giant space rock coming our way today ???

Sunset over Skagit Valley by Sara Domzalski Steinsiek. Want to see your photos featured? Use #K5Spring on social media!

While you were sleeping, a massive asteroid hurtled closer to your bed. The "near-miss" with Earth happens at 4 p.m. today, but before you go full Doomsday, it will actually cruise by at 1.1 million miles away. See why space nerds named this asteroid after Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Starbucks is hopping on the unicorn-craze with its limited edition Unicorn Frappuccino. The pretty (and hopefully tasty) drink is available April 19 through April 23. Starbucks says it's made with pink powder blended into cream Frappucino with mango syrup and layered with a sour blue drizzle. Is it a dream come true or just gross? Either way, the drink is nice to look at.

This Saturday is English Muffin Day, and we've never had a better excuse to eat carbs. So OF COURSE, we'll be celebrating. If you're feeling more motivated than just using butter and jam, try this English Muffin Chicken Toast recipe. We're drooling just thinking about it... Mmmmmmm

Admit it; you still love playing with Legos. If something called the "Lego Lounge" sounds amazing to you, then you'll be 100% jealous of Seattle architect Jeffrey Pelletier. He's organized his 250,000 Lego collection into three walls of custom storage in his Lego room. Our inner perfectionist is so happy rn.

See that gazebo below? That's part of the jaw-dropping estate for sale in Birch Bay, and that's not even the best of it. If you've got $18 million sitting in your bank (or just like looking at pretty houses... because let's be honest), you'll LOVE the Georgia Straight Estate. It's only four miles away from the Canadian border and features fixtures from one of the Titanic's sister ships.

Mamma mia! The gazebo at the Georgia Straight Estate was imported from Italy.

