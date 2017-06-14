5 to share | Whoa. The Space Needle's getting a major makeover

Seattle's Space Needle will undergo a massive renovation featuring glass all around the observation deck and floor.

Whoa. The Space Needle's getting a major makeover

GUYS. Seattle's Space Needle will get $100 million worth of upgrades over the next year—starting with an all glass observation deck and eventually a glass floor. If you're scared of heights, you'll love the new panoramic views. The project begins in September and crews plan to leave the needle open while work is completed. We can't wait!

Lunch debt mission: accomplished

If you needed a little inspiration this morning, take a cue from the Seattle dad who wiped out lunch debt. The man set out on a mission to pay off all the debt in Seattle, and now, he's raised more than $91,000 for Seattle, Spokane, and Tacoma! (He even had a little help from John Legend) Those are the three largest school districts in Washington. Even with this success, his mission isn't over yet. Next up: Renton. He's our hero ♥

'This is the kind of s*** I live for'

The power of social media truly is magical — especially for one Kentwood High School senior who's message from T-Pain is going viral. Gabriel Silvan asked the rapper for a senior quote back in December and actually got a response ... So, obviously, Gabriel put it in the year book and tweeted it back to T-Pain. The tweet went viral and then the rapper responded, "Man. This is the kind of s*** I live for. You did it bro. Killed it. Good job man."

Wine tasting in a cowboy limo...

Wait, what even is that? Whatever it is, it sounds like fun! At Cherry Wood Bed, Breakfast and Barn, you can tour Yakima's wine county in an ATV-drawn hay wagon. The "cowboy limo" stops at four or more tasting rooms and in between stops, you can drink and 'ride'. We all know a friend or two who would be down to go!

Would you try geoduck ice cream?

The small town of Allyn, Washington is the only little town you'll find clam on a cone... Yup, you read that right. North Bay Kayak and Cones serves 28 different flavors of ice cream — including two made with chunks of geoduck... Lemon cream and lemon-lime sorbet. It's described as "special." Yum or yuck?

Talk about a view! Thanks to Randall Hodges for sharing his sunset view over Mt. Rainier and Summit Lake. Want to see your photos featured? Just use #K5Sping on social media.

