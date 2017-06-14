5 to share | What's in a name?

Seattle inaugurates the new Safeco Field against the San Diego Padres July 15, 1999, as veteran Mariner broadcaster Dave Niehaus welcomes the crowd during pre-game ceremonies. (DAN LEVINE/AFP/Getty Images)

What’s in a name?

Seattle will no longer be home to The Key, The CLink and The Safe. The home of the Mariners will have a new name after next season. The M’s announced that their naming rights partnership with Safeco Insurance will not extend past 2018. So, what do you think? Amazon Field? Boeing Field (we already have one of those)? KING Field has a nice ring ….

Let’s find Miles!

Seattle police detectives are searching for a pit bull named Miles that was stolen from his foster family. The very cute one-year-old pup was taken on May 2. Police believe he had since been turned over to several different owners. Let’s help get Miles back home! Share this story with your friends.

Go big or go home

Ah, summer. A time for going to the pool, hanging out with friends and family, and occasionally enjoying a frozen treat. But whatever you do – don’t get a brain freeze! A kid at a Memphis Redbirds baseball game learned that the hard way. His determination to win an Icee drinking competition … resulted in major pain (and it was hilarious). You got to see this kid’s reaction.

The PNW has a wave like no other

This one is for you adventurous folks. Egmont, British Columbia is only 5 1/2 hours away from Seattle and home to the biggest salt water wave in North America (it's also the second fastest wave in the world). When the Skookumchuck Rapids flood, the tide change forces 200 billion gallons of water through a narrow bottleneck. Hence, the MASSIVE wave. Brave souls kayak and paddleboard the wave. PS: the hike up to the rapids is gorgeous itself.

A house fit for a President... Literally

Shoreline isn't exactly the place you imagine the president staying... But George W. Bush and Laura Bush have stayed at this Shoreline mansion! The 14 bedroom (holy smokes) estate was even decorated by White House decorators. But the best part, there's a secret room hidden behind a bookcase in the library. The only problem: no one can figure out how to get in... We volunteer to come try and open it!

