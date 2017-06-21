5 to share | Welcome to Seattle, baby giraffe!

Woodland Park Zoo welcomed a baby giraffe Tuesday morning. They plan to launch a live camera of the giraffe in a few days.

'5 to share' is a daily take on what's interesting around the Seattle region, the world, and what's happening at KING 5. Sign up here for our newsletter.

Welcome to Seattle, baby giraffe!

Tufani, Woodland Park Zoo's giraffe, finally gave birth to her baby! In a few days, the zoo will launch a giraffe cam so YOU can see mama and baby interacting LIVE. Zoo keepers say the duo are already bonding well. We won’t know if baby is a boy or a girl for a little while … but we don’t care – it’s SO CUTE!

Calling all water lovers

Alright, we need your help. Do you like to kayak? Where’s your favorite place to go (if you don’t want to give away your fav spot … your second favorite)? Head on over to our Explore the PNW Facebook page and let us know. You might even get some ideas from other kayak lovers there. BONUS: Your favorite place might be featured in an upcoming newsletter!

A dream come true

Puppies make everything better (that’s a fact). A little boy in Maple Valley named Hunter knows that very well. The 2-year-old cancer patient just met his new pup named Scout (thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation). Here’s to Hunter and Scout’s happiness and adventures!

8-year-old interviews the stars

This might be the CUTEST interview we’ve ever seen, and we’re not exaggerating. Evening sent 8-year-old Minion expert/rookie reporter, Mae Piercy, to interview the cast of Despicable Me 3. If you didn’t already love Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell, you’ll love them after watching this. Anyone else think Mae should be interviewing all the Hollywood stars?

The perfect pairing

Cheers! Here’s a class that we can all get behind! Cork and Click combines photography class with wine tasting at a Woodinville winery (because Woodinville…). It all started when a beginning photography class got rained out, so the teacher decided to take the class wine tasting. Turns out, the two pair perfectly together! We all know someone who would love this.

Seattle is stunning, even when looking through a fence. Credit: Wolf Mercury. Want to see your photos featured? Just use #K5Summer on social media!

© 2017 KING-TV