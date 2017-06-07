5 to share | Wanna get away?

Tell your friends! It's time to book that friend-cation you've been wanting to take.

'5 to share' is a daily take on what's interesting around the Seattle region, the world, and what's happening at KING 5. Sign up here for our newsletter.

Wanna get away?

This is your captain speaking. We advise you to buckle up for screaming deals on Southwest! The twice-annual fare sale is ON, with round-trip flights below $100. You have several options for flying out of Seattle, including Chicago, Phoenix and Las Vegas. So why are you still reading this? Go book your flight and don't forget to send a postcard from your trip!

Gone fishin'

Grab your gear – and your friends – and get ready for Free Fishing Weekend this Saturday and Sunday! You'll be able to go for the 'big one' in state streams, rivers, and lakes – no fishing license required. And you'll catch a break on parking, too. And if you catch a whopper, be sure to share your photo on the KING 5 Facebook page! We're always up for a good fish story.

Can you draw?

SEEKING: Graphic novelist to make a mark on Seattle history. Here is a seriously cool opportunity! The City of Seattle is holding a contest for someone to design and publish a graphic novel about the history of the Georgetown Steam Plant. Funding for the project is $85,000 (which includes printing costs). Learn more about the project here and share with your artist friends!

Love and Butter ♥

Now, that sounds like my kind of place! Holly B’s Bakery in Lopez Island has been supplying love and butter for more than 40 years. What does that mean? Amazing cinnamon rolls and almond butterhorns, of course. The bakery’s motto is “Love People. Cook them tasty food”, so you won’t leave disappointed. Trust us, this is a place you want to check out next time you’re in the San Juans.

Who said you need a boat?

This is the ultimate two-for-one… Paddleboard Crabbing! With Kingston Adventures you can catch your dinner while playing around in the water (well, on the water). It’s simple: paddle out to the sweet spot, drop your pot, play around in the water while you wait, and then return to see what you’ve caught! Count us in.

The sun sets on another stunning Northwest evening! Want to see your photos featured? Share them with us using #K5Spring. (Photo: Shubha Tirumale Photography LLC)

© 2017 KING-TV