5 to share | Waitin' for a spot

PHOTO OF THE DAY A new study says drivers spend a whole lot of time looking for a parking spot.

Waitin' for a spot

If you drive in Seattle, you know finding a parking spot can be a pain in the you-know-what. Well, buckle up! Because a new study says drivers spend an average of 17 HOURS PER YEAR searching for a parking spot. Oof. See which other cities rounded out the top 5.

Share this with grandma and grandpa!

The National Park Service's lifetime pass is only $10 for seniors... at least until August 28. If you're looking for a great gift idea or want grandma and grandpa to get out and explore more, the National Parks lifetime pass might be the one for them! After August 28, the fee goes up to $80.

Lip sync battle?

How cool! A team of researchers from the University of Washington came out with some new technology this week that can actually take plain ol' audio and turn it into a moving mouth that looks realer than ever. And they even gave it a test run using former President Barack Obama!

Lil BUB is coming to town!

Ohemgeeeeee. Get the DVR set because the Insta-famous (and 100% adorable) cat is going to be on New Day Northwest today at 11 am. Lil BUB is described as a "one of a kind magical space cat" and she has more than 1.6 million followers.

Pizza. Beer. Mix tapes.

At Flying Squirrel Pizza in Georgetown, music is on the menu! And we aren't just talking about your typical background music, it's all about custom-made mix tapes here. The restaurant has thousands of tapes that make up the wall decor. Feel free to BYOM (bring your own music)!

