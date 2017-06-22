5 to share | That house is HOW much?

Washington has the best sunsets, just look at this view from the Anacortes Ferry Terminal. Credit: Rakan Alduaij. Want to see your photos featured? Just use #K5Summer on social media!

That house is HOW much?

FOR SALE: Boarded-up home in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood. Built 117 years ago. Lot is 50-ft. x 127-ft. The price? Nearly a HALF-MILLION DOLLARS. “Seize this opportunity while it lasts,” says Redfin. Just another example of Seattle's rising housing market.

Amazon’s Spheres get spruced up

Seattle’s concrete jungle has one more tree today. The company added new life to its Spheres in the South Lake Union neighborhood. Specifically, a 48-year-old TREE from California. The Spheres are meant to represent a natural area for Amazon employees to take a break. You've gotta see the video of this tree's installation...

A mom on the prowl

One Texas State University girl went off to orientation recently… but it looks like her MOM wound up having more fun. While Avery Leilani was getting oriented with the campus, her mom was hanging out with the football team. Hope Avery's mom doesn't end up moving into the dorm room, too!

Holy crap!

We’ve rounded up the Northwest’s nicest bathrooms/most luxurious loos/poshest potties (whatever you want to call them). If you’re the artsy type, you’ll appreciate the handblown glass from floor to ceiling at Seattle Glassblowing Studios. Looking for a view? Each stall in the women’s bathroom at the Columbia Tower Club has sweeping views of the city. Trust us, these bathrooms are so spectacular, you’ll want to spend extra time just admiring the view.

Drinking in class is encouraged

Okay, so maybe don’t bring any alcohol to your actual classes. But at one winery in Walla Walla, it’s encouraged. L’Ecole 41 Winery is world renown for their bottle of Bordeaux and their tasting room is located in a historic, two-room schoolhouse. Btw, L’Ecole is French for school… How fitting!

