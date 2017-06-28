5 to share | Super day for a superhero!

Mason Nettleton, 7, was chosen as Seattle's "Superhero" for the day on Tuesday. His adventures with Spider-Man took him all over the city.

Super day for a superhero!

Seven-year-old Mason already beat cancer, now he is a bona fide superhero after a very special day in Seattle. The little fighter went on a mission across the city – from the Space Needle to the Mariners game and much more. His grand adventure ended with an early screening of the new Spider-Man movie, thanks to Sony Pictures.

Wildfire season is here

As several wildfires have started in Eastern Washington this week, we want to make sure you're prepared! If you live near a forest or a wooded area, there are several things you can do to take precaution and be safe if a fire gets near. Click through to learn about building defensible space to protect your home.

Oh, BABY!

Some BIG baby news to share with you. A South Carolina mom just welcomed a 14-pound baby… that’s nearly DOUBLE the weight of an average newborn. “He’s a toddler at 3 days old,” joked dad. The good news is the South Carolina family is happy and healthy. The bummer is that none of baby Colin’s newborn diapers or clothes fit!

Japanese DREAM home

This may be the most relaxing, zen house we’ve ever seen. Actually, we don’t think calling it a house does it justice… The Hinoki House in Bellevue is a work of art. The home features walls that disappear and bring the outdoors in. So, you can look over the reflecting pool, water fountains, and monkey grass while sitting in bed. You’ll only have to cough up $6.2 million for it…

Road Rage Justified

We’ve all been that person, admit it. The one who’s honked and yelled at other drivers. But hey, sometimes it’s justified! Neve Roark’s book highlights “50 rules every driver should follow” to shed light on the social etiquette of driving in a funny way. So don’t be that person ̶ we’re talking to you intersection blockers.

When's the last time you watched the sun set from Birch Bay? Credit: Blanca Braun. Want to see your photos featured? Just use #K5Summer on social media.

