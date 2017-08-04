5 to share | Staying healthy

There are more than 60 breweries in Seattle... 60!!!

Staying healthy

Contaminants have filled the air of Western Washington—ick, we know—but make sure you're protected! If you're having trouble breathing, there are two types of masks that could help. And FYI: Surgical masks won't necessarily do the trick.

Gulp, gulp, $, $

If you drink bottled water, you're already paying more for it. Bottled water became subject to a sales tax on Tuesday. But, there are ways to be exempt from the sales tax—find out how you can get a refund.

Nice going, Boeing

A Boeing test flight got creative on Thursday when pilots took the plane all over the United States—18 hours in total—and outlined a Dreamliner with the flight path in the sky. Of course, the nose of the plane was pointing toward the PNW, home of Boeing.

Meet me at the pool

Yeah, yeah, yeah, we know it’s hot outside. If you’re looking for a pool, head to the Henry Moses Aquatic Center in Renton! Channel your inner kid and test out the 26-foot-high water slides, the wave machines, and lazy river. But warning: it gets crowded, so arrive early!

Free concert Fridays are a thing now!

Who doesn’t love free music? (Don’t be the party pooper) Every Friday evening in August, KEXP is putting on the summer Concerts at the Mural series. Bands have been playing outside at the Seattle Center since the 90s, so head down, drink a beer, lounge on the grass, and enjoy the shows!

