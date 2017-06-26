5 to share | Seattle, your Pride is showing

Hundreds of thousands turned out for Seattle's Pride Parade.

Seattle, your Pride is showing

It was a rainbow takeover in downtown Seattle on Sunday. The 43rd annual Seattle Pride Parade marched through city streets in colorful fashion. Organizers anticipated 200,000 people to attend - on the hottest day of the year, no less! Click here to see photos, videos, and stories from Pride 2017.

Pets of Pride

Loud and proud - and furry! Plenty of dogs showed up at Seattle's Pride Parade, wearing their rainbow colors and woofing their support for their LGBTQ owners and friends. (Our favorite outfit: the rainbow tutu). Just like their owners, the cute canines came in all shapes and sizes for a paws-itively great cause.

Who left the heat on?

Sunday was a SCORCHER! In fact, it was easily the hottest day of 2017 with Seattle topping out at 96 degrees! Portland even cracked triple digits. The work week is simmering back down to the 70s. But wait until you see next weekend! And NO, it’s not too early to talk about next weekend.

Baby books with a twist

"I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom." You can channel your inner cool-parent with the children's books from Seattle's Hazy Dell Press. Twin brothers write and illustrate books that they think parents will appreciate just as much as kids. Personally, our favorite monster is the Hobgoblin who smells like a fart... Admit it, you laughed.

The coolest retirement community around

You know how they say "wine gets better with age"? The same is true of beer at the Bay Pointe Retirement Community in Bremerton. The home doubles as a micro-brewery where members make their own beer from scratch. Cheers to turning 85!

It may be summer but it still feels like winter in Tipsoo Lake near Mt. Rainier. Credit: Ian McRae. Want to see your photos featured? Use #K5Summer on social media!

