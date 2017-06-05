5 to Share | School lunch Legend

Jeff and Sophia Lew met John Legend after his concert Saturday Woodinville. (Photo: Jeff Lew)

School lunch Legend

A Seattle dad set out to erase school lunch debt – and hit legendary status this weekend! Jeff Lew started a GoFundMe account to pay off lunch debt at his own child’s school, then for all of Seattle Public Schools. Well, he more than doubled that goal, thanks in part to a $5,000 donation by a guy named John. John Legend, that is. See how they met over the weekend and bonded over this great cause.

Orange you glad you saw this!

Why am I crying over oranges? Because of an adorable moment from a Tacoma girl and her dad. 18-year-old Meg is graduating this year. She tweeted that her dad packed her lunch for school every single day, including two oranges that he would peel for her. But on her last day of school, the two oranges were left unpeeled. They came with a note from dad that said: “It’s time baby girl” and instructions for how to peel an orange. See for yourself and what dad said about becoming Twitter-famous.

'BBQ Dad' needed in Spokane

Calling all dads in Eastern Washington! A group of young guys in Spokane have posted a Craigslist ad for a "generic father figure" to grill burgers and hang out on Father's Day Weekend. Must have 18 years of fatherhood, 10 years grilling experience and an appreciation of cold beer on a hot day. "BBQ Dad" will also need to bring a grill and talk about dad things like building a deck and Jimmy Buffet. It's not a paying gig, but you'll get all the food and beer your heart desires. Win-win.

Two words: Champagne Floats

We're not drooling, you are! (Okay, we're drooling, too...) Shug's Soda Fountain & Ice Cream in Pike Place Market is going to be the place to be all summer long for ice cream cocktails. We tried the Champagne Float (which we know you all want to Instagram) with peach sorbet and the Invierno Shake with Kahlua, organic cold brew, and coconut & vanilla ice cream. YUM.

The trailer all your hipster friends want

And you secretly want one, too. Kirkland-based Homegrown Trailers creates handcrafted tear-drop trailers that are solar powered and smell like fresh cut wood (weird, I know, but also awesome). They're definitely not your grandpa's Airstream. And if you don't want to commit to buying one just yet, you can rent one out for a little getaway from the city!

Northwest whale tails! This Humpback whale was spotted near Edmonds by Stu Davidson Photography. Want to see your photos featured? Send us yours using #K5Spring!

