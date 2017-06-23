5 to share | Road rage unleashed

'5 to share' is a daily take on what's interesting around the Seattle region, the world, and what's happening at KING 5. Sign up here for our newsletter.

Road rage unleashed

An extreme case of road rage ended with a ticket for both drivers. These are photos you have to see to believe. When a Jeep tried passing a Subaru on the shoulder – the Subaru driver swerved and rammed the Jeep THREE TIMES. The Washington State Patrol gave both of them citations for negligent driving and these parting words: “Let us do the law enforcement."

No wonder home prices are going up!

A new report from Zillow says the amount of homes for sale just dropped at the fastest speed in almost four years. Remember the boarded-up, over-grown, half-a-million-dollar house we shared yesterday? Well, the low number of homes for sale is one reason prices are on the up and up!

Kittens + Firefighters

Got your attention? Firefighters came to the rescue of five kittens after a house fire in Lakewood yesterday. First responders administered oxygen to the kitties – and that got them purring again! Kittens + fighters = a purrfect combo!

Jimi Hendrix Park (finally) opens

After years of delays, the park in honor of the rock legend is finally open to the public! The park is located in the heart of his old stomping grounds, the Central District, and right next to the Northwest African American Museum. Details all throughout the park honor Hendrix, but our personal favorite is the lyrics etched into the pavement. “Fly on, little wing.” ♫

Love your neighbors ♥

June is Immigrant Heritage Month, and one way to show love to your neighbors is by supporting their local businesses. We’ve rounded up eight immigrant-owned eateries that you need to try ASAP. Never been to Ping’s Dumpling House? You’re missing out. Need a good German sausage? We’ve got you covered.

When was the last time you went hiking? This view from Bowman Bay in Deception Pass on the first day of summer. Credit: Shirley Keith. Want to see your photos featured? Just use #K5Summer on social media!

© 2017 KING-TV