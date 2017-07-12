5 to share | Ripple Effect?

PHOTO OF THE DAY San Francisco, where the average monthly rent for a single person is more than $2,000. Photo: Rudy Balasko

Ripple effect?

Wondering when Seattle’s hot housing market will cool down? Let’s look at San Francisco, where the market is going from hot to cold. But experts say that won’t be the case for Seattle. The Emerald City is seeing a nearly 13% increase in home prices year-over-year.

Pets on a Plane

Special Delivery! A plane full of shelter pets landed in Washington on Tuesday . The group Wings of Rescue flew more than 100 animals to the Northwest from overcrowded shelters in Arizona. The rescued animals are going to four local shelters to find new "furrrever" homes.

Brain freeze!

7-Eleven’s Free Slurpee Day has become quite the trend over the years. And KING 5 photojournalist Doug Dillon has created his own tradition: Stopping by as many 7-Elevens as possible to celebrate the day. He took his kids out with him on Tuesday and picked up Slurpees from ELEVEN (!!!) local 7-Elevens. Talk about a sugar rush.

Beer with a purpose

Grab a pint of Silver City Brewery's St. Florian and you'll be giving back at the same time! The brew is named after the patron saint of firefighters and 5% of sales go to the firefighter's benevolent fund. The brewery has already raised more than $40,000. ♥ Cheers to a good cause!

Get crackin'

Some speedy and eggcellent (sorry) moves got Silverdale's Ross McCurdy and his 13-year-old daughter Mira into the Guinness Book of World Records. They broke the record for "team one-handed egg cracking" in a face off against Gordon Ramsey and his daughter. We only have one question: what do they do with all those eggs!?

