5 to share | Pawsitively delicious

The Seattle Barkery provides treats to dogs all over Seattle.

Pawsitively delicious

Tracking down the best dog cafes in Seattle takes dogged dedication. Luckily, we have the right news hound for the job. Meet Lil’ Dude Jude, a 6-year-old Lhasa Apso/Poodle mix with a taste for the finer things. Jude sniffed out the best coffee shop, restaurant and food truck for his fellow 4-legged friends. Get a leg up on the dog days of summer.

Millionaire to Millennials: Lay off the avocado toast

If you want to buy a house, step away from the avocado toast. That's according to property mogul Tim Gurner, 35, who criticized (and fired up) Millennials for "buying smashed avocado for $19 and four coffees at $4 each." It generated a flurry of debate, but the question remains: How many avocado toasts would it take for a 20% down payment? BBC Capitol crunched the numbers on 10 cities around the world. You'd have to skip 15,975 avocado toasts for an apartment in San Francisco - over a period 44 years.

RIP Batman

A dark day in Gotham City as news spread about the passing of Adam West, TV’s original Batman. The 88-year-old passed away Friday in Los Angeles after battling leukemia. West hailed from the Pacific Northwest – he was born in Walla Walla, schooled in Seattle and later attended Whitman College. Condolences poured in over the weekend, as many adoring fans considered West the most iconic of Batmans. Reminisce on his legacy with a photo gallery and recent interview from Emerald City Comicon.

The Uber of babysitters

Saaayyy whaaattt? That sounds like something every parent could get behind. The struggle to find a babysitter on short notice is very real. Seattle-based startup Poppy created childcare on demand. It’s easy, you simply send a text and a qualified babysitter will show up at your home. The company vets all providers, matches them with families, and coordinates scheduling. Can we get a hallelujah?

Freeze your blood... We dare you!

Okay, not really. Please don’t do that at home… But that is exactly what one Seattle company is doing. Silene Biotech is freezing people’s blood/stem cells and storing them in a bank to save for the future when they might need it the most. The technology isn’t there yet, but it could be used to repair damaged tissue for someone with a heart attack. Would you do it?

When was the last time you enjoyed Seattle's waterfront?

