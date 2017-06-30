5 to share | Party at Pike Place!

Crowds gathered at Pike Place Market to see the new expansion.

Party at Pike Place!

Seattle's iconic Pike Place Market officially expanded Thursday – for the first time in 40 years. City leaders held a grand opening ceremony with tons of visitors. The expansion features 47 new stalls and has breathtaking views of Elliott Bay. You’ll want to visit soon and see the exciting new updates.

Reunion for rescuers

A mother and daughter nearly drowned during a rafting trip on the Stillaguamish River recently. But a group of men nearby swam to their rescue, and helped save their lives! On Thursday, the mother-daughter duo reunited with the rescuers to thank them in person. How special – and so glad they’re okay!

An app impacting lives

A new Seattle-based app is helping cancer patients track their treatment and get more involved with their care. So far, it's only available for patients at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, but it's already seeing a lot of success. Discover more about the “Caresi” app here.

Prepare your Instagram feed

The Infinity Mirror exhibit at the Seattle Art Museum opens today and you can bet your social media feeds are going to be taken over by it… If they haven’t already. Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is famous for her mirrored rooms, but you can see nearly 100 pieces of her work at the museum through September.

TV’s most famous corsets

You know those amazing corsets the Victoria’s Secret Angels wear during the fashion show every year? Yeah, Seattle’s Period Corsets custom makes some of them for the models. And you’ve also probably seen their work on Madonna, Fergie, and most recently, the cast of The Beguiled (which also comes out in theaters today).

Beautiful sunset from Camano Island. Thanks to Christy Baker for the photo! Want to see your pictures featured? Tag us using #K5Summer.

