5 to share | Is the sexiest vegan next door in Tacoma?

Tacoma's Daniel Dyviniak is a finalist for PETA's Sexiest Vegan Next Door contest. Voting is open through June 21.

'5 to share' is a daily take on what's interesting around the Seattle region, the world, and what's happening at KING 5. Sign up here for our newsletter.

Is the sexiest vegan next door in Tacoma?

The answer is quite possibly YES! Daniel Dyviniak, a nurse in Tacoma is a finalist in the PETA competition. It's called the sexiest vegan next door contest—but he says that's just a silly contest name to promote veganism. We don’t care if it’s silly or not … Daniel gets our vote!

ANOTHER Southwest Airlines sale?!?!

Need a vacation? Now is your chance—but hurry, because Southwest’s sale ends tonight. Fares are as low as $39 one way. Why another sale, though? It's Southwest's 46th birthday so naturally, they're giving YOU a gift to celebrate. The cheapest flight from Seattle is $90 if you're looking for a Sacramento getaway.

Keep grandma happy

One granddaughter in California is quite likely the world's best—because, guess what she did? She snuck her grandma's dog into the hospital for a visit! She tweeted about it and, of course, it went viral. Who doesn't love dogs and a rule-breaking, family-pleaser? (We do.)

How to deal with Seattle traffic...

The stars of Cars 3 gave us some words of wisdom. Because let’s face it, the traffic situation in Seattle is frustrating (and that’s putting it lightly). Owen Wilson, who plays Lightning McQueen, says “The best defense is a good offense.” So, bob and weave, my friends, bob and weave. Kerry Washington was a little more logical and said to drive at different hours. But our favorite response came from Armie Hammer… “Get a helicopter.”

A place where kids never have to say "I'm sorry"

*Cue heartwarming music* Kids with special needs and their parents often find themselves apologizing to complete strangers, but at We Rock the Spectrum in Bellevue, they’ve created a completely safe space for children with autism. The play gym includes a trampoline, climbing wall, zipline, and so much more (tbh, we want to play here, too). All kids are welcome, regardless of special needs, but the equipment is geared towards helping regulate behavior while building strength and mobility ♥

When was the last time you visited Dyes Inlet in Silverdale? Credit: Ross Troxa. Want to see your photos featured? Just use #K5Explore on social media.

© 2017 KING-TV