5 to share | Hey, Blue Angels!

PHOTO OF THE DAY Blue Angels in Seattle - such a sight! Photo by Stu Davidson Photography.

Hey, Blue Angels!

Yep – we said it. They're here! It's another sure sign of summer in Seattle: the Blue Angels and Seafair ! Remember, they need to get some practice in before the big weekend, which will impact traffic on I-90. Other traffic delays are expected through the weekend, so plan ahead and ENJOY!

"Alexa... how do I code?"

Want to learn how? A Bellevue-based developer boot camp will start teaching tech-whizzes how to code for Amazon's Alexa by the end of the year. The next workshop in Bellevue is scheduled for August 5 if you're interested in putting your skills to the test and learning how Alexa works.

We've got a bridge to sell you

Ever dreamed of owning your own bridge? A piece of Washington’s history can be yours – plus, a story to tell for life. WSDOT is selling the old Puyallup River Bridge from SR 167. Once the bridge is yours, it will need maintenance to stay on the National Register of Historic Places. Let the bidding war begin!

Frosé has FINALLY made its way to Seattle!

Is it just us or does it feel like all the fun food and drinks we see on social media are never here in the Pacific Northwest? Well, Mr. West Cafe & Bar is just across from Pacific Place and they know how to keep up with trends. Their frosé is constantly rotating, but the one we tried was made with a cuvée from France… #treatyoself

Speaking of frosé...

If you want to try and make it at home , you might want to follow these tips and tricks. A chef from Tallulah’s suggests making it at home in a Cuisinart ice cream maker (who would’ve thought!?) and also encourages kicking it up a notch with some tequila. We like the way he thinks.

Yes way, Rosé! Tell your friends Mr. West Cafe and Bar serves frosé.

