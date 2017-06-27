5 to share | Experience of a lifetime!

A coast-to-coast solar eclipse is set to happen in August and one airline will give away two seats to show off the action from the skies.

Experience of a lifetime!

Want to see the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse since 1918… from an airplane? Check out this contest from Alaska Air! The airline announced a plan to giveaway two seats on a charter flight to see the solar eclipse. Keep an eye on Alaska's social media to enter.

D’oh! The *other* Washington…

Somebody at the NFL made a whoops and posted a novelty license plate featuring the Washington Redskins logo inside the outline of Washington state. Problem is—the Redskins don't play here. Word got out, and the NFL removed the $30 item.

Speaking of the NFL...

If you're a Seahawks fan, don't miss your opportunity to attend Training Camp. The team announced that registration will open Thursday. The only cost is $9, which covers the shuttle ride from a parking area to the VMAC. Here’s how to score your spot.

What’s behind Safeco Field’s center field?

If you said The Pen, you’re partially correct! There’s a garden growing behind the wall. The Urban Garden grows everything from lettuce and radishes to peppers and cucumbers for the stadium’s café. The M’s took a patch of dirt and decided to create a playground for their chefs. Fingers crossed home runs don’t ruin the crops!

Boxer briefs for everyone

Forget calling them “boyshorts” and “girltrunks”, Seattle’s TomboyX is making unisex underwear that everyone will love. The company focuses on fit, not fashion, and honestly we're all for more comfort! "Women's traditional under just doesn't work. It rides up," said the company's co-founder. Where can we send fan mail?

Picture perfect view of Mount St. Helens by Chuck Hillard.

