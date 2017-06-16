5 to share | Cutest Tukwila Officer

Meet Apollo the K9. He's the newest member of the Tukwila Police Department.

Cutest Tukwila Officer

Sorry friends—not the uniformed kind. This one is an adorable K9 that will help detectives track down drugs. The police department calls pit bull Apollo a social butterfly. And so far, he's killing it at his new job! He's found more than $350,000 and about 30 pounds of narcotics. Keep up the good work, bud!

Take your final bow, Mr. Jones

Ronald Jones is a hometown hero in pretty Port Angeles, Washington. The beloved music teacher is retiring after 42 years of leading his students to countless awards. He's even taken students to perform at Carnegie Hall EIGHT (yes, 8) times during his teaching career. Congratulations on your retirement, Mr. Jones!

Pomp & Pampers

They haven't even started school yet, but these babies are already graduating! A class of infants had to spend life’s first moments at a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in North Carolina. But once the babies were well enough to leave, nurses held a special graduation ceremony for each one! Cue the “awwwws” and check out the precious pics here.

A staycation unlike any other

This is totally bougie and we can’t help but dream over it. The Four Seasons Hotel in Seattle may be the best staycation you’ll find in town. The rooftop infinity pool is always kept at 84 degrees and you’ll get complimentary snacks every hour. Plus, you can order a hot dog made of lobster (currently drooling). And don’t forget the free drop off and pickup in a Tesla from anywhere and fresh coffee delivered to your door in the morning with the push of a button. Please and thank you!

Walking on glass

You know those little glass squares in the sidewalk all over Pioneer Square? Those are actually to let light into Seattle's underground, because you’re walking on a roof… The ground floor in Seattle, up until 1889, was one flight down until city leaders decided to raise the streets above the high tide mark. So, the entrances to many of the buildings now, used to be the second floor.

