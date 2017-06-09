5 to share | Chicks, man

Off to Skagit you go! Two red-tailed hawk nestlings were relocated from an 80- foot tree nest near Sea-Tac Airport.

Chicks, man

There are two distinct sounds in forested areas near Sea-Tac: airplanes and hawks. Since the two don't safely mix, the Port of Seattle makes an effort to relocate hawk chicks they find. Two chicks removed this week will head to a new home in Skagit County. Their new dad, Bud, will help raise them – teaching them to fly, kill and, eventually, encourage them to go off on their own. Aww, they grow up so fast.

Pawfect ending

We have great news: The lives of more than 100 dogs were just saved! It’s all thanks to seven western Washington shelters and a group called My Dog is My Co-Pilot. The pups come from California shelters, which would have euthanized them if the group hadn’t saved them. ♥

Take a hike, kid

Jordan Steele discovered the key to hiking with kids. Here’s his Explore the PNW tip: Growing up, my parents took me camping at a young age and I feel like it helped shape who I am today. I’m starting the kids young. It’s a challenge, but I’m glad we’re doing it. After a couple of short one-mile hikes to some local waterfalls and a few, “Daddy, let’s turn around and go home now,"I finally found a way to go longer distances – a wagon. It’s seriously a lifesaver.

Tonight's the night!

If you like beer, television, and fun, (but honestly, who doesn’t love all of that?) we’ve got the perfect party for you tonight. Team Evening is broadcasting live from Pyramid Alehouse tonight after hockey, and if you’ve never seen a show filmed live, it’s a riot. Anything can happen! Including a pie in the face… RSVP on Facebook to let us know you’re coming! Everyone is welcome.

Childhood dreams really do come true ♥

What did you want to be when you were a kid? An astronaut? Firefighter? Princess? Edmonds Kira Lehtomaki told her mom she wanted to be a “drawer for Disney” after watching the Sleeping Beauty as a kid… And that’s exactly what she does now! The animator has worked on Bolt, Tangled, Wreck it Ralph, Frozen, and Zootopia. Coolest job ever.

Starry night in the North Cascades. Liberty at Washington Pass by Scott Eliot Photography. Want to see your photos featured? Share them with us using #K5Spring.

