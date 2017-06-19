5 to share | A sweet reopen

The Village restaurant is open again after a devastating fire closed it in February.

A sweet reopen

When a popular restaurant burned to the ground earlier this year, Marysville residents and I-5 motorists didn't know where to go for a slice of their favorite pie. Months later, The Village restaurant is open again—already running out of food every day and bringing the community back together. It's the sweetest story to start your week!

You won't believe your ears

An 8-year-old in Brier's singing skills just might shock you! The second-grader is already winning awards for his musical skills, especially his version of the National Anthem. He's been singing since he was 3 years old. You can definitely say "you knew him when!"

Precious! 50 hikes before baby's 1st birthday

Some people are hit with hard times and it gets them down. Other people—like Alivea Binder—take hard times and conquer them. She became a single mother, so she set a goal to hike to 50 waterfalls before her son's 1st birthday. And guess what?! They only have ONE left. You'll never guess their final destination...

THE place to go for cake

If you’re from Seattle, you know there’s one place you go to get cake… Borracchini’s Bakery! (Seattleites, sorry for spilling the beans) The bakery has been around for 95 years. So, what makes the cake so special? The frosting, hands down. We can’t tell you the secret to it, but we can tell you it’s made with whipped cream and custard. PS: They were even voted Best Cakes in last year’s Best of Western Washington voter’s poll.

Brace yourself for The Quaffle

Seattle may be best known for its coffee, but we’re currently obsessing over one coffee shop’s pastry. Anchorhead Coffee, across from Pacific Place in Seattle, serves up Quaffles… Cinnamon rolls made out of laminated croissant dough (we're talking thin layers of dough, butter, and cinnamon) and smashed in a waffle iron. We'll take a dozen, please!

