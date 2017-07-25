5 to share | A pizza lover's dream

Italian Family Pizza on Seattle's First Hill is NOT messing around.

'5 to share' is a daily take on what's interesting around the Seattle region, the world, and what's happening at KING 5. Sign up here for our newsletter.

A pizza lover's dream

If you really believe in yourself, any pizza can be a personal pizza… But warning: the pies at Italian Family Pizza are GIANT. A large is almost 2 feet in diameter! Screw the summer bod, let’s spend the day scarfing down this authentic East Coast pizza.

Got 30 mins?

We know you all secretly take naps on your lunch break… But you could be taking a glassblowing class! Seattle Glassblowing Studio offers half-hour classes where you can learn the simple techniques for adding color and shaping forms. And you get to keep what you make!

Ever wonder if you're related to a bank robber or former president?

No? Well, I bet you are now! The Seattle Family Discovery Center will do the research with you for FREE. We tested it out and found out one of our reporters is related to the first, First Lady Martha Washington!

So about that solar eclipse...

We’re less than a month away from the total solar eclipse across America! It’s the most-hyped eclipse in our nation’s history. Oregon will experience totality – while Washington state will see about 95% of the total eclipse. What else do you want to know about it? See answers to 25 burning questions about the big event.

Did you see us on Late Night with Seth Meyers?

The Late Night host poked a little fun at KING 5 the other night – so we poked right back! The segment gave fake weather names to our meteorologists. And we ran with it! See both of the clips here – think it should be our new #k5weather commercial?

WHAT ARE YOU DOING TODAY?

DECONSTRUCTING THE BEATLES: SGT. PEPPER AND THE WHITE ALBUM, 4:00, 6:30 & 9:00 PM, Olympia Film Society, Olympia

© 2017 KING-TV