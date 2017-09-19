Timberline celebrates 8-9 inches of summer snow

TIMBERLINE LODGE, Ore. – Snow plows are busy as Timberline Lodge and Mount Hood Meadows celebrate the first snowfall of what will become the ski and snowboard season.

Summer is not officially over, but Monday, snow started falling, and by Tuesday morning, Timberline had 8-9 inches of snow.

“We had to sort of reconfigure our mountain operation strategy,” said Marketing Director John Burton. “They were out working on the lifts.”

He says, believe it or not, this snow in September is pretty ordinary for this time of year.

“We've been keeping our records at Timberline for roughly 60 years, and over half the time we get snow in September."

“We're going to go out in the snow and have a good time,” said Todd Bassler, visiting from Southern California. “We weren’t quite expecting this being from Southern California but we're looking forward to it.”

“We hiked the first two days and it was nice and dry and beautiful,” said Bruce Blumer. “This is great great vacation!”

Even Bruno, the Saint Bernard Resort mascot, enjoys the snow. He’s 7 1/2 months old, and this makes for perfect puppy playtime.

“Our retail partners are really excited, they're getting a good vibe down in the city, and the shops,” said Burton. “Winter is coming!”

