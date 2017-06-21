This 'Fixer Upper' home can be yours for $1M

Shotgun House featured in Season 3 of HGTV's "Fixer Upper". Photo: Ebby Halliday, Realtors.

WACO - Have a million bucks to spare?

You can have a Shotgun House that appeared in Season 3 on HGTV’s “Fixer Upper.”

The home is near the Baylor Campus and within walking distance to The Magnolia Market and the Silos.

The two-story home is one bed, one bath, and has a square footage of 1,050. Features include a Dutch front door, a ‘Big Ass Fan’, 25’ vaulted ceilings, Bevolo gas light on the porch, and much more.

The house was built in 1920 and was listed at only $28,000 prior to the purchase.

Prior to the renovation, the house was in a different area before being relocated to its 7th street lot located in an up and coming neighborhood near the Baylor Campus.

The owners, the Bells, were going remodel the house at its former location. However, a real estate developer bought the entire block where the house once stood to make way for new construction.

Chip and Joanna Gaines negotiated a deal with the developer who turned the house over at no cost.

If you don’t have a million bucks, the home is available for visitors to stay in on Airbnb for $325 per night.

