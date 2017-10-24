This couple's engagement in front of Fiona the hippo will make you cry

Fiona had a front row seat to this proposal! (Photo: haley_roll/Instagram)

Everyone has a story about when they first saw Fiona the hippo.

But Hayley Roll's and Nick Kelble's story may go down as one of the best.

According to The Daily Buzz, Roll, a radiology technician at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, and Kelble, a student at the University of Cincinnati, went to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Sunday, Oct. 8 to celebrate their one year anniversary.

The couple was standing in line waiting to see Fiona when Roll turned around to ask someone to take a photo of her and Kreble with the internet's favorite hippo.

When she turned around, Kreble was on one knee. And Fiona was watching.

We're so happy Fiona could be there on our special day ❤ here's to many more years of going to zoos with you 😙 @cincinnatizoo #cincinnatizoo #fionathehippo #fionafix #keepingupwiththekelbles #cincyzoopic A post shared by Hayley Roll (@hayley_roll) on Oct 8, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Roll told The Daily Buzz no one at the zoo knew about the engagement, so Fiona's perfect placement was entirely on her own.

“We’re so happy Fiona could be there on our special day. Here’s to many more years of going to zoos with you," Roll wrote on her Instagram photo. #TeamFiona forever.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

