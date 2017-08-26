Texas Officer Saves American Flag In Middle Of Harvey

The police department posted: While some dishonor and desecrate her, APPD Ofc. Jack McCarty will stop at nothing to honor and save her. (Photo: Custom)

ARANSAS PASS, Texas -- As many people in Texas were taking cover with strong winds and heavy rain pouring in from Hurricane Harvey, one Texas Police Officer was making a rescue.

The Aransas Pass Police Department posted a photo of Officer Jack McCarty saving Old Glory from the storm. The photo has over 3,000 likes and more than 2,700 shares from the department's Facebook Page.

While some dishonor and desecrate her, APPD Ofc. Jack McCarty will stop at nothing to honor and save her. #GodBlessAmerica #HurricaneHarvey Posted by Aransas Pass Police Department on Friday, August 25, 2017

The police department has been updating its citizens throughout the hurricane. The department says all emergency responders are safe.

