Teen accidentally shoots, kills friend at Kelso home

KELSO, Wash. — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy told police he accidentally shot and killed a longtime friend who had spent the night at his Kelso home on Saturday.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating after a teen called 911 Saturday afternoon to report that he had accidentally shot his friend. Investigators say the boy was distraught and told detectives he thought the gun was unloaded.

No adults were home at the time of the shooting.

The Cowlitz County Coroner late Saturday identified the victim as 13-year-old Edgar Vasquez of Kelso.

Authorities did not release the name of the shooter.

